Washington [US], October 6 (ANI): Hollywood star Hugh Jackman, on Thursday, shared a throwback picture with Ryan Reynolds dressed as Deadpool.

Taking to Instagram, Hugh shared the picture which he captioned, "Caption this. #throwback."

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler Update: Alia Turns Rhea's Saviour As Prachi Tries To Expose Fake Pregnancy in Zee TV's Popular Drama.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjXvsdru3KX/

In the picture, the 'Logan' actor could be seen donning a bathing gown and brushing his teeth, standing along with actor Ryan Reynolds dressed up as his character Deadpool.

Also Read | Tamil Filmmaker Vetrimaaran Claims Raja Raja Cholan Wasn’t a Hindu King, Kamal Haasan Backs Him, Says There Was No Hindu Religion in Chola Times.

Soon after the actor shared the post, fans shared their excitement for his return in the third instalment of 'Deadpool' as Wolverine.

"Can't wait to see you in Deadpool 3," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "The time Deadpool caught Wolverine in the shower."

Recently, actor Ryan Reynolds shared a video and announced that Hugh Jackman will return as his superhit character Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'.

"Hey everyone, we're extremely sad to have missed D23, but we've been working very hard on the next 'Deadpool' film for a good long while now," Reynolds said in the video, referencing the D23 Expo in early September.

"Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?" Reynolds asked as Jackman walked by in the background.

"Yeah, sure, Ryan," Jackman replied. The video ends with Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" -- subtitled as "I will always love Hugh" -- and a "Coming Hugh" teaser. The Deadpool logo appeared, then is quickly sliced up by Wolverine's adamantium claws.

Shawn Levy has come on board to direct "Deadpool 3," which will officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox.

The last time X-Men fans saw Jackman as Wolverine was in 2016's R-rated "Logan," directed by James Mangold. Wolverine famously died in the end of the film, and Jackman has stated repeatedly that the film was his swan song in the role. It is not yet known how he will appear in 'Deadpool 3', which will be out in theatres on September 6, 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)