Washington DC [USA], June 28 (ANI): In line with the ongoing protests against racism, television network Hulu has removed an episode of the American sitcom 'The Golden Girls' that contained a scene with characters in blackface.

The scene removed from the streaming platform was of episode 23 of the sitcom, 'Mixed Feelings,' in season 3, that showed characters of Betty White and Rue McClanahan in blackface, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

Aired in 1988, the episode revolves around the storyline where Michael ( Scott Jacoby), the son of Dorothy (Beatrice Author), planning to wed a much older Black woman, Lorraine (Rosalind Cash).

Dorothy is concerned over the age difference while Lorraine's family disapproves of their daughter marrying a white man, and thus the two families attempt to end the marriage.

In the episode, Lorraine's family finds Rose (Betty White) and Blanche (Rue McClanahan) trying a new mud facial treatment, and as they greet their family, Rose states, "This is mud on our faces, we're not really Black."

The streamer's removal of this episode makes them the latest in joining a string of other shows which have removed scenes that depict racist content.

Two weeks before, the classic Oscar-winning movie 'Gone With the Wind' was temporarily removed from the libraries of HBO Max citing a need to address its racist depictions.

However, on June 25, the 1939 released epic was brought back for public viewing with an introductory disclaimer that discusses the historical context of the movie. (ANI)

