Dream Girl 2 has been gaining hype on social media since its announcement and a new promo has also been released. In the video Chunky can be seen scrolling through, what we can only assume are Pooja's photos when Ananya comes in yelling at him about how Dream Girl 2 is her film and not Pooja's. She then tells Chunky to call up Balaji and set it right. Chunky, who seems to really like Pooja calls her up and when Pooja asks if Ananya felt bad about her scenes being less, Chunky assures her he will handle Ananya. Dream Girl 2 New Poster Out! Ayushmann Khurrana's Transformation Into Pooja Is Damn 'Khoobsurat'!

Watch DG 2 Promo:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)