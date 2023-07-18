Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are apparently the hot new couple of B-town. However, the two have not disclosed anything related to their relationship. But their viral pics from their Spain trip speak volumes. After their pics from Lisbon went viral, here’s a new pic of the duo that has spiralled online. It shows this rumoured couple enjoying their drinks and having candid chat at a restaurant in Portugal. Pic of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday Cosying Up in Lisbon Goes Viral.

Ananya Panday With Rumoured Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

