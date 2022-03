Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): Living in the present moment and putting the past behind is considered as one of the best ways to lead a happy life, and cousins Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor's relationship is a testament to that.

On Janhvi's 25th birthday on Sunday, Arjun took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post for his half-sister. He also acknowledged that he wasn't with Janhvi since her early years and promises to be with her forever now.

Also Read | #GirlsGeneration’s #Taeyeon Takes #INVU5thWin On “Inkigayo”

….

"I know I wasn't around for quite a few birthdays but now you're stuck with me for life," Arjun wrote.

Alongside the note, he shared a quirky black and white picture with Jahnvi.

Also Read | Restraining Order Filed by Drake Against Alleged Woman Stalker.

Reacting to the post, Janhvi commented, "love you."

Janhvi's half-sister Anshula Kapoor also dropped an adorable wish.

She shared a photo and wrote, "HBD lover! A year older, a year bolder. Here's to another year of laughing together, annoying each other, salivating over food together, crying together, messing up together, watching emo films together and loving each other. You're my bae. I love you, more than you love tiramisu."

While Arjun and his sister Anshula are Boney's children from his first marriage to late Mona Shourie, Janvhi and her sister Khushi Kapoor are Boney's kids from second marriage to late actor Sridevi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)