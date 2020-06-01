Entertainment News | I Love You, I See You, I Hear You: Lizzo's Message to Minneapolis Protesters

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): Grammy-winning musician Lizzo has extended support to the Minneapolis protesters who have hit the streets over the death of an African-American man, George Floyd.

The 32-year-old singer, who had lived in the Minneapolis during early days of her career, took to Instagram and posted a video expressing solidarity.

"Minneapolis, I love you. I see you. I hear you. I see your truth. I know your heart. You're good people, you are tired of being oppressed. 100 percent dedicated to helping rebuild Lake Street and rebuilding south side Minneapolis," said the 'Truth Hurts' musician.

"There is a history of plainclothes officers and non-Black Lives Matters affiliated parties vandalizing and destroying properties and setting fires," she further said.

Lizzo also urged people to donate for several causes and also shared some of the links for the same.

Before Lizzo, many celebrities from the music industry including Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Rihanna, Camila Cabello have spoken out after Floyd's death.

Protests have erupted in at least 30 US cities over Floyd's death in police custody in Minnesota. Minnesota police have also made dozens of arrests in the Minneapolis area.

A bystander video recording showed a policeman kneeling on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes, while Floyd kept saying that he could not breathe. A total of four police officers involved in the arrest have been fired. (ANI)

