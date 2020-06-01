The Academy, Marvel, Disney, Paramount and Other Major Hollywood Studios Take Stand Against Racism and Voice Support for the Black Lives Matter Movement (View Tweets)

The Academy, Marvel, Paramount (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Major Hollywood studios including the likes of Disney, ViacomCBS, Warner Bros., A24, Lionsgate, Netflix, Amazon and others issued statements supporting the Black community, along with the Academy of Motion Pictures on social media, following the George Floyd incident. Amid protests that continue to take place over George Floyd’s death in several parts of US, several media giants have taken a stand against racism and issued powerful statements voicing their support for the Black community. #BlackLivesMatter has been call for the protests and streaming giants including Netflix, Amazon, Hulu have shared social media posts in support to it. George Floyd Death: Why US is Raging in Protests by African-Americans And Other Key Details.

Netflix tweeted on Saturday afternoon: “To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up.” YouTube also took to Twitter and denouncing racism wrote, "We stand in solidarity against racism and violence. When members of our community hurt, we all hurt. We’re pledging $1M in support of efforts to address social injustice."

Several entertainment brands such as HBO have also changed their Twitter handles to #BlackLivesMatter. Marvel Entertainment who have been pioneering in diversity and representation of African-American culture with their works such as Black Panther, also issued a statement saying they stand for inclusion. Check out more tweets from Entertainment brands below. George Floyd Death: Beyonce, Rihanna, Taika Waititi and More Hollywood Celebs Speak Up For Justice.

20th Century Studios:

Disney:

Marvel:

The Academy Of Motion Pictures:

Warner Bros:

“Somebody has to stand when others are sitting. Somebody has to speak when others are quiet.” – Bryan Stevenson We stand with our Black colleagues, talent, storytellers and fans – and all affected by senseless violence. Your voices matter, your messages matter. #BlackLivesMatter — Warner Bros. (@warnerbros) May 31, 2020

NBC SNL:

Black Lives Matter. We stand with the Black community. We oppose injustice, cruelty, and systemic racism in all its forms. — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 31, 2020

Paramount Pictures:

Universal Pictures:

Netflix:

To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up. — Netflix (@netflix) May 30, 2020

Amazon Studios:

Hulu:

We support Black lives. Today, and every day. You are seen. You are heard. And we are with you. — Hulu (@hulu) May 31, 2020

YouTube:

We stand in solidarity against racism and violence. When members of our community hurt, we all hurt. We’re pledging $1M in support of efforts to address social injustice. — YouTube (@YouTube) May 30, 2020

Not just social media posts reports state that several executives of major entertainment brands have taken the time to write memos to their employees, expressing similar support.