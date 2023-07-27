New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Varun Bahl knows best how to weave magic through his designs. He is now all set to make everyone fall in love with his "Inner Bloom" collection at the India Couture Week 2023.

He will present a grand fashion show on Thursday evening at Taj Palace here. And guess what? Actor Bhumi Pednekar will turn his muse, showcasing his collection that aims to bring the beauty of flora and fauna to life.

With his new collection, Bahl aims to bring artisanal embroideries to the forefront.

Inner Bloom harmonises unusual textures and surfaces such as seamless patchwork embroideries, hanging tassels, sequin work, cutdana and nakshi work creating a bold and modern aesthetic in vibrant colours originating from deep forest - Black, moss green, petal pinks, lavender, vivid fuchsia, vermilion red and seafoam blue, twists and twirls across the garments, infusing them with depth and vibrancy.

Ahead of the show, Varun teased fashion lovers with glimpses of his collection.

Bhumi is quite excited to walk the ramp for Bahl.

"Varun and I have been friends for a long time now, and I truly love how his pieces always exude confidence and are synonymous with fearless women. I truly cannot wait to walk at the show, and am super excited to take you guys through what he has in store for you," she said.

India Couture Week is currently in its 16th edition. It kick-started on July 25 with Falguni Shane Peacock displaying their collection on the show. (ANI)

