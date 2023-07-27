Mumbai, July 27: Weddings and Bollywood songs go hand in hand. Indian wedding is incomplete without SRK's Banno ki Saheli, Salman Khans's Tenu Leke Main Javanga, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor's Gallan Goodiyan, the list goes on. However, in many instances, playing Bollywood songs would land parties in trouble as they were asked to pay a royalty fee. Bringing much relief, the Union government has taken a crucial stride in addressing a longstanding concern voiced by the hospitality industry. They have issued a directive that grants permission for the playing of Bollywood music at wedding ceremonies and related festivities, alleviating the risk of potential copyright infringement actions.

The decision comes as a tremendous relief to event planners, hotels, and individuals organising celebrations. They have often been burdened by unnecessary legal disputes and financial strain caused by copyright firms' demands for license fees. With this new directive, the hospitality industry can now enjoy playing Bollywood music at weddings and related festivities without fear of facing such complications, allowing everyone to focus on creating memorable and joyous occasions. Central Govt Distributing Rs 4,500 To Every Girl Child Under 'Kanya Sumangala Yojana? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

Despite the Copyright Act of 1957 already permitting the playing of copyrighted music at functions like weddings, copyright societies persisted in demanding royalties for the songs, leading to conflicts and complexities for all parties involved. However, in response to numerous complaints from the public and stakeholders, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) took action to address the issue. On July 24, they issued a public notice clarifying the matter once and for all, ensuring that playing Bollywood music at wedding ceremonies and related festivities would no longer attract copyright infringement claims or demands for royalties. Newlywed Woman Grooves to Hit Punjabi Number, Internet Just Can’t Get Enough of Her Dance Performance (Watch Video).

Under section 52 (1) (za) of the Copyright Act, it is explicitly stated that the playing or communication of a literary, dramatic, or musical work during a legitimate religious or official ceremony organised by the central/state government or any local authority does not constitute copyright infringement. This provision encompasses marriage processions and social festivities connected with weddings, which are considered religious ceremonies within the scope of this clause. As a result, the playing of copyrighted music on such occasions is now legally permitted.

