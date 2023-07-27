The wait is finally over as the much-anticipated trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is out, sending all the Dharma fans into a frenzy. The trailer unveils a mesmerising tale of love, drama, and undeniable chemistry. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh reignite the silver screen with their scintillating performances, leaving viewers eager for more. The movie promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions. RRKPK is backed by the renowned Dharma Productions, helmed by Karan Johar. The movie has a stellar cast which includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit the theatres on July 28, 2023. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Netizens Praise Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt’s Film By Karan Johar, Call It Family Masala Entertainer!

Bollywood film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Rocky and Rani's Love Story) is a landmark film in more ways than one. It marks 25 years in the industry for director Karan Johar, whose debut 1998 film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, set the benchmark for Bollywood love stories. Johar, whose Dharma Productions has since become the pre-eminent production house in India, has only directed a handful of films, including blockbusters Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham … (2001) and My Name Is Khan (2010). Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is only his seventh feature film as director.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Release Date

The release date of Rocky And Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been announced. The big day is July 28, 2023 in the theatre. However, previously the release date was announced in February of the same year. The movie has gone through several delays. Fans have been waiting since the first announcement that Karan made on his Instagram. The first look was so appealing that fans got excited to see it in the theater ASAP.

Watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer:

Is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Pream Kahani Going to Stream Online?

No, Rocky and Rani ki Prem Kahani is not going to stream online (According to the announcement now). The movie is focused on attracting the maximum crowd in the theater. This was the reason audiences were still waiting to get the movie on the list. However, if they decide to put it on a streaming site, there will be announcements after release.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT Platform

On July 28, 2023, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released in theatres. It will then take between 30 and 45 days for the film to begin streaming on OTT platforms. According to rumours, Disney+ Hotstar has purchased the film's streaming rights. However, the production team didn't provide an official announcement on that matter. Therefore, we must wait for the precise OTT platform and release date of the film. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Review: Abhishek Bachchan Hails Karan Johar’s Film Starring Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt as a ‘Complete Family Entertainer’ (View Post).

What's RRKPK About?

A rollercoaster journey taking you through an epic love story in a new-age era, topped with hearty laughs and posing questions about love, family and the meaning of breaking away from generations of family traditions in the name of love,” reads a synopsis of the trailer, which was released on Tuesday.

Singh plays Rocky while Bhatt is Rani, two people from very different worlds who find themselves wildly drawn to each other but realise the biggest barrier to their budding relationship is their respective families. To ensure their relationship survives the demands of family, the couple then engineer the ultimate switch. For three months, they will both live with each other's families – Rocky with Rani's wealthy Bengali family and Rani will join Rocky's Punjabi household.

“If we survive this, our marriage will survive more than 50 years,” Rani tells Rocky. Of course, this is easier said than done. Cue a heavy dose of culture-clash comedy, big song and dance sequences and signature Johar melodrama.

Who's In The Cast?

Bhatt and Singh are joined by a cast of acclaimed actors including Shabana Azmi, who plays Rani's grandmother, and veteran actors Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra, who play Rocky's grandparents. Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly play Rani's parents and Bollywood actor Ronit Roy plays Rocky's father. Indian TV stars Bharti Singh, Arjit Taneja, Arjun Bijlani, Karmveer Choudhary and Saswata Chatterjee are also in the film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2023 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).