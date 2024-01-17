Netflix on Wednesday announced that nine Tamil movies, including Ajith's Vidaa Muyarchi, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and Vikram's Thangalaan, will stream on its platform in 2024 after their theatrical exhibition. The titles also include Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja, Keerthy Suresh's Kannivedi and Revolver Reeta, actor Sivakarthikeyan's next feature, RJ Balaji's SorgaVaasal and horror comedy Conjuring Kannappan, a press release said. Indian 2: Netflix Confirms Acquisition of OTT Rights for Kamal Haasan, Siddharth & Kajal Aggarwal's Upcoming Tamil Action Film.

All the films will be available dubbed in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The streamer will be providing Hindi dubbed versions of four marquee titles -- "Maharaja", "Sivakarthikeyan 21", "Thangalaan" and "Indian 2". "Adding to the festive cheer of Pongal, we are excited to share a promising lineup of blockbuster entertainment from the finest makers of the Tamil industry," said Monika Shergill, VP - Content at Netflix.

According to her, the company's subscribers liked Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, Ajith's Thunivu and political drama Maamannan after their streaming debut on Netflix in 2023. "The viewing of South content on Netflix has increased by 50 per cent YoY (year-on-year), and with the addition of these new films, we promise to make every night a blockbuster night for our members," she added.

Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 is a follow-up to Haasan's critically acclaimed 1996 vigilante action thriller Indian. The makers are yet to announce the film's official release date. Vikram-starrer Thangalaan is directed by filmmaker Pa Ranjith and also features Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy Thiruvothu in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to come out in theatres in April this year. Thangalaan Postponed! Chiyaan Vikram and Pa Ranjith's Film to Now Release in April 2024 (View New Poster).

Ajith's Vidaa Muyarchi, which also features Arjun Sarja, Trisha and Regina Cassandra, is directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film's release date is yet to be revealed.