Toronto [Canada], September 14 (ANI): Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's latest project 'Homebound' created waves at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it not only received a standing ovation but also clinched the second runner-up spot for the prestigious International People's Choice Award.

The critically acclaimed film stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles.

Also Read | 'Bhupen Da's Music United India and Inspired Generations', Says PM Narendra Modi While Addressing 100th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati (Watch Videos).

Ghaywan's 'Homebound' revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together. Earlier this year, the film was also screened at Cannes.

Neeraj Ghaywan shared the news on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Super chuffed to announce that our film #HOMEBOUND just won the @tiff_net International People's Choice Award as a second runner-up!!"

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 19': Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badesha Nominated for Entire Season As Punishment After Getting Into Physical Fight? Here's What We Know.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOluOalDEm4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

TIFF announced its 2025 award winners on Sunday, where South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook's satirical thriller No Other Choice won the International People's Choice Award. Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value was named the first runner-up, while Homebound proudly took the second runner-up spot.

Chloe Zhao's Hamnet, featuring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, won the festival's main People's Choice Award.

Meanwhile, 'Homebound' is finally set to release in theatres in India.

After garnering fame at international film festivals like Cannes 2025 and the Toronto International Film Festival, the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial is set to hit the theatres in India on September 26, 2025.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, 'Homebound' also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Taking to their Instagram handle, Dharma Productions shared the release date of the movie on Saturday.

"No feeling is final. #Homebound is releasing in cinemas on 26th September, worldwide," wrote Dharma Productions.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan described 'Homebound' as "a deeply personal story about friendship, dignity, and survival.""It's about people who are often unseen, and the quiet strength they carry in a world that rarely pauses for them," said the director, adding that he hopes the film "helps us look closer--with empathy--and see what we've been conditioned to ignore."

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer on the film.

In an official note shared by the film's team, Martin Scorsese praised 'Homebound' prior to its screening in Cannes 2025 earlier this year.

"I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Melita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture, and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian Cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year," Scorsese said.

The film received a 9-minute-long standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)