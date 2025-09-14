New Delhi. September 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the celebrations of the 100th birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika at Guwahati in Assam today. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that today is a remarkable day and this moment is truly precious. He shared that the performances he witnessed, the enthusiasm, and the coordination he observed were deeply moving. He highlighted the rhythm of Bhupen Da’s music that resonated throughout the event. Quoting Bhupen Hazarika, the Prime Minister said a few words of his song kept echoing in his mind. He expressed that his heart wished for the waves of Bhupen’s music to continue flowing everywhere, endlessly. The Prime Minister extended heartfelt appreciation to all the artists who participated in the event. He stated that Assam’s spirit is such that every event here sets a new record, noting that today’s performances reflected exceptional preparation. He congratulated and commended all the performers.

The Prime Minister stated that just a few days ago, on 8th September, the birth anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika Ji was observed. He shared that on that day, he expressed his emotions in a dedicated article honoring Bhupen Da. He remarked that it is his privilege to be part of the centenary birth anniversary celebrations of Bhupen Da. Shri Modi noted that Bhupen Da is lovingly referred to by all as “Shudha Kantho.” He emphasized that this is the centenary year of that Shudha Kantho who gave voice to the emotions of India, connected music with sensitivity, preserved India’s dreams through his music and narrated the compassion of Mother India through Mother Ganga. Bhupen Hazarika Birth Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Legendary Singer, Calls Him ‘One of India’s Most Extraordinary Voices’ (View Post).

Highlighting that Bhupen Da created immortal compositions that connected India through their melodies and stirred generations of Indians, Shri Modi remarked that although Bhupen Da is no longer physically among us, his songs and voice continue to bear witness to India’s development journey and energize it. He affirmed that the government is proudly celebrating the centenary birth anniversary year of Bhupen Da. The Prime Minister also highlighted that Bhupen Hazarika Ji’s songs, messages, and life journey are being taken to every household. He informed that Bhupen Hazarika’s biography was released at the event. Paying tribute to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on the occasion, Shri Modi extended his greetings to the people of Assam and to every Indian on the centenary birth anniversary of Bhupen Da.

“Bhupen Hazarika Ji dedicated his entire life to the service of music”, stated the PM, remarking that when music becomes a form of spiritual practice, it touches the soul, and when music becomes a resolve, it becomes a medium to guide society. He emphasized that this is what made Bhupen Da’s music so special. Noting that the ideals Bhupen Da lived by and the experiences he went through were reflected in his songs, the Prime Minister stated that the deep love for Mother India in Bhupen Da’s music stemmed from his lived commitment to the idea of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.” He highlighted that Bhupen Da was born in the Northeast, and the sacred waves of the Brahmaputra taught him music. Mentioning that Bhupen Da later went to Kashi for graduation, Shri Modi remarked that Bhupen Da’s musical journey, which began with the Brahmaputra, transformed into mastery through the flowing rhythm of the Ganga. He stated that the dynamism of Kashi gave his life a continuous flow. Describing Bhupen Da as a wandering traveler who journeyed across India and even went to the United States for his PhD, the Prime Minister emphasized that at every stage of life, Bhupen Da remained deeply connected to the soil of Assam as a true son. He added that this is why Bhupen Da returned to India and became the voice of the common man through cinema. The PM further remarked that Bhupen Da gave voice to the pain of ordinary lives, and that voice still stirs the nation. Quoting Bhupen Da’s song, the Prime Minister explained the meaning: If humans do not think about each other’s joys and sorrows, pain and suffering—then who will care for one another in this world? He urged everyone to reflect on how deeply inspiring this thought is. Shri Modi stated that this very idea is guiding India today in its efforts to improve the lives of the poor, the marginalized, the Dalits, and the tribal communities.

Describing Bhupen Da as a great champion of India’s unity and integrity, Shri Modi recalled that decades ago, when the Northeast faced neglect and was engulfed in violence and separatism, Bhupen Da continued to give voice to India’s unity. He stated that Bhupen Da dreamed of a prosperous Northeast and sang of the region’s natural beauty. Citing a few lines of Bhupen Da’s song for Assam, the Prime Minister remarked that when we hum this song, we feel proud of Assam’s diversity, strength and potential. Bhupen Hazarika 100th Birth Anniversary: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Hails PM Narendra Modi’s Tribute to Late Singer and Bharat Ratna Awardee.

‘Bhupen Da’s Music United India and Inspired Generations’

Noting that Bhupen Da had equal love for Arunachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister quoted a few lines of Bhupen Da’s song about Arunachal Pradesh. He remarked that a voice born from the heart of a true patriot never goes in vain. He affirmed that the government is working day and night to realize Bhupen Da’s dreams for the Northeast. Shri Modi stated that by conferring the Bharat Ratna on Bhupen Da, the government honored the aspirations and pride of the Northeast and made the region a national priority. He informed that one of the longest bridges in the country, connecting Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, has been named the Bhupen Hazarika Bridge. The Prime Minister highlighted that Assam and the entire Northeast are progressing rapidly, noting that new records are being set across every dimension of development. He emphasized that these achievements are a true tribute from the nation to Bhupen Da.

“Assam and the Northeast have always made a significant contribution to India’s cultural diversity”, highlighted the PM, remarking about the rich history of the region, its festivals and celebrations, its art and culture, its natural beauty and divine aura. He emphasized that alongside all this, the sacrifices made by the people of the region for the honour and protection of Mother India are indispensable. Shri Modi remarked that without these contributions, we cannot imagine our great India. He described the Northeast as a land of new light and new dawn for the country. He noted that the first sunrise of the nation takes place in this region. The Prime Minister stated a few lines of Bhupen Da which gave voice to this very sentiment in his song. He affirmed that when we celebrate the history of Assam, only then is India’s history complete—only then is India’s joy complete and we must move forward with pride in this legacy.

PM Modi Participates in 100th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Bhupen Hazarika

Underlining that when we speak of connectivity, people often think of rail, road, or air connectivity, Shri Modi emphasized that for national unity, another form of connectivity is equally essential—cultural connectivity. He remarked that over the past 11 years, the country has given significant importance to cultural connectivity alongside the development of the Northeast, describing that it was an ongoing campaign. He noted that today’s event reflects a glimpse of this campaign. The Prime Minister highlighted that the 400th birth anniversary of Veer Lachit Borphukan was recently celebrated at the national level. He stressed that during the freedom struggle, many brave fighters from Assam and the Northeast made extraordinary sacrifices. He further stated that during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government revived the legacy and history of these freedom fighters from the Northeast. Shri Modi remarked that today, the entire nation is becoming familiar with Assam’s history and its contributions. Mentioning that the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav was recently organized in Delhi, Shri Modi affirmed that Assam’s strength and skill were prominently showcased in that event as well.

Underlining that regardless of circumstances, Assam has always given voice to the pride of the nation, the PM remarked that this very spirit is reflected in the songs of Bhupen Da. He recalled that during the 1962 war, Assam witnessed the conflict directly and at that time, Bhupen Da elevated the nation’s resolve through his music. Shri Modi quoted lines from a song written by Bhupen Da at that time which infused new energy into the people of India.

Underscoring the spirit and resolve of the people of India remain firm and unwavering, the PM remarked that this was clearly seen during Operation Sindoor. He emphasized that India gave a decisive response to Pakistan’s terrorist intentions, and the strength of the nation echoed across the world. Affirming that India has demonstrated that no enemy of the nation will remain safe in any corner, Shri Modi declared, “the new India will not compromise on its security or pride under any circumstances.”

The Prime Minister highlighted that every dimension of Assam’s culture is remarkable and extraordinary. He stated that Assam’s culture, dignity, and pride are also sources of immense potential. He mentioned Assam’s traditional attire, cuisine, tourism, and products as areas of rich heritage and opportunity. The PM emphasized the need to give these elements recognition not just within India, but across the world. He noted with pride that he personally promotes the branding of Assam’s gamocha. He added that Assam’s every product must be taken to every corner of the globe.

“Bhupen Da’s entire life was dedicated to the nation’s goals”, exclaimed Shri Modi, remarking that on the occasion of Bhupen Da’s centenary birth anniversary year, we must resolve to pursue self-reliance for the country. He appealed to his brothers and sisters in Assam to become brand ambassadors of the “Vocal for Local” movement. Emphasizing the need to take pride in indigenous products, the PM urged everyone to buy and sell only local goods. He stated that the faster we accelerate these campaigns, the sooner the dream of a developed India will be fulfilled.

Mentioning that Bhupen Da wrote a song at the age of 13, Shri Modi remarked that in this song, Bhupen Da saw himself as a spark of fire and resolved to build a new India. He envisioned a nation where every oppressed and deprived person would reclaim their rightful place. The Prime Minister stated that the dream of a new India that Bhupen Da saw then has now become the nation’s collective resolve. He urged everyone to align themselves with this commitment. Emphasizing that now is the time to place the goal of a developed India by 2047 at the center of every effort and every resolution, Shri Modi stated that the inspiration for this mission will come from Bhupen Da’s songs and his life. He concluded by affirming that these resolutions will fulfill the dreams of Bhupen Hazarika Ji and once again extended his greetings to all citizens on the centenary birth anniversary of Bhupen Da.

Governor of Assam, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Pema Khandu, Union Minister, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal were present among other dignitaries at the event.

