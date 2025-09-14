The upcoming episodes of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 are going to be pretty intense. According to the latest reports, wild card Shehbaz Badesha and Abhishek Bajaj could be seen getting into a heated clash in the kitchen. However, the update also suggests Kunickaa Sadanand's involvement in the matter. This led to a major brawl between Abhishek and Shehbaz, forcing Bigg Boss to step in. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Weekend Ka Vaar: Akshay Kumar Asks Shehbaz Badesha to Teach Mridul How to ‘French Kiss’ (Watch Video).

Abhishek Bajaj vs Shehbaz Badesha Fight on ‘Bigg Boss 19’

According to a report on the X (formerly Twitter) page Bigg Boss Tak, the argument began after captain Amaal Mallik clashed with Nehal Chudasama over kitchen duties. Shortly after this, Kunickaa Sadanand expressed her frustration, claiming that Amaal had ignored her reminders to get the kitchen drawer cleaned.

The veteran actress reportedly told her, "Respect kamani hoti hai." (Respect has to be earned). Things turned chaotic after Shehbaz Badesha jumped into the conversation to support Kunickaa. He reminded Abhishek about the times he asked her for food, which didn't go down well with him, leading to an ugly physical fight between the two.

Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badesha Nominated for Entire Season Due to Physical Fight?

🚨 BREAKING! Bigg Boss nominated Abhishek & Shehbaz for the entire season as a punishment, not for only 1 week. #BiggBoss19 https://t.co/81mnIbYxuX — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 14, 2025

Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badesha Punished

According to the update, both Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badesha have been nominated for the entire season for elimination due to the recent events. Physical fighting is not allowed inside the house, and as per the viral tweet, Bigg Boss has decided to take this extreme action as punishment. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Contestant Tanya Mittal’s Ex-Boyfriend Balraj Singh Arrested at Mumbai Airport Amid Wild Card Entry Rumours – Reports.

Watch the Latest Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Tensions are at an all-time high, and the dynamics are expected to take a dramatic turn in the upcoming weeks. How do you think OG host Salman Khan will react to the recent physical brawls inside the house, once he returns?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2025 08:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).