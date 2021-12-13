Eilat [Israel], December 13 (ANI): India's Harnaaz Sandhu has entered the top 3 finalists at the 70th edition of Miss Universe, which is currently being held in Eilat, Israel.

Joining her at this final step to win the crown are contestants from Paraguay and South Africa.

The extravaganza features the return of Steve Harvey as host.

Harnaaz, who is representing India at the international beauty pageant, hails from Chandigarh.

Fans all over India are cheering on social media, hoping for Harnaaz to bring the crown home.

So far, India has won begged the crown twice with Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. (ANI)

