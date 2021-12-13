South star Regina Cassandra has come a long way in the industry. Since her debut in movies, she has shown great improvement as an artist and has also turned out to be one of the most loved actresses in showbiz. Along with sharping her acting abilities, she has evolved fashion-wise too. Over the years, she has managed to wow the style critics with her taste. Having said that, a look at her Instagram and it’s filled with jaw-dropping pictures of the diva that scream glamour. Trust us, her style is next level and we are sure you’d love to take some cues. Regina Cassandra Joins the Cast of Shahid Kapoor's Web Series With Raj and DK.

The best part about Regina’s fashion is that it's a reflection of her personality. She has never shied away from experimenting in the style department and has several times made it to the best-dressed list. Be it statement-worthy gowns or something ethnic, Cassandra has served us many memorable looks that are high on fashion. And as the girl turns a year older today (December 13), we would like to raise a toast for the lady who has our heart when it’s about style. Jacqueline Fernandez Birthday Special: Chic and Contemporary, Her Style File is Always Exciting (View Pics).

In Cuin!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regina Cassandra (@reginaacassandraa)

In Manish Malhotra!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regina Cassandra (@reginaacassandraa)

In Chaitanya Rao!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regina Cassandra (@reginaacassandraa)

In Sailesh Singhania!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regina Cassandra (@reginaacassandraa)

In Anushree!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regina Cassandra (@reginaacassandraa)

In Aisha Rao!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regina Cassandra (@reginaacassandraa)

In Little Things!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regina Cassandra (@reginaacassandraa)

In Vito Dell’Erba!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regina Cassandra (@reginaacassandraa)

In Trisara by Tarushree!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regina Cassandra (@reginaacassandraa)

In Naeem Khan!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regina Cassandra (@reginaacassandraa)

That’s it, guys! These are some of Regina’s fashionable looks which we love and how. Indeed, we have to confess, that the actress is slowly and steadily mastering the art of slaying it all day, every day. Kudos to her team. Happy Birthday, Regina Cassandra. More power, rise and shine!

