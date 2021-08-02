Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Indian cine stars Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee Pannu and Shahid Kapoor among others on Sunday said they were proud of ace shuttler P V Sindhu's historic win at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Sindhu became only the second Indian to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world no. 9 He Bing Jiao of China in the women's singles third-place play-off.

She had secured a silver in the 2016 Rio Games.

Kumar took to Twitter and lauded Sindhu.

"You did it again, #PVSindhu ! What focus and determination. Congratulations on bringing home the bronze! #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India," he wrote.

Calling Sindhu "one of a kind" sportsperson, Pannu said her win must be celebrated across the country.

"Our girl is getting home the bronze! She did it! One colour at a time I say! Come on champ @Pvsindhu1. This calls for a celebration! You are one of a kind, let's celebrate you!" the actor tweeted.

"Baahubali" director SS Rajamouli said Sindhu's achievement has made the nation proud.

"1 woman! 2 individual Olympic medals! 2 consecutive Olympics! What an achievement. Congratulations @Pvsindhu1," the filmmaker wrote.

South star Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Twitter and posted a picture of Sindhu celebrating her victory.

"What a trailblazer! #PVSindhu," he wrote.

Kapoor said Sindhu's win at the Tokyo Olympics was a "proud moment for India".

Khurrana shared the news of her win on Instagram and posted applause emoticons, along with that of the Indian flag.

Aaryan shared the sports star's picture on his Instagram Story and captioned it as: "India's Pride".

Varun Dhawan shared a video of him and his filmmaker-father David Dhawan watching the match from their house.

"PV Sindhu does it again. The world champion," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Sindhu, who has returned with medals from each of the big-ticket events such as Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and BWF World Tour Finals in the last five years, outwitted eighth seed Bing Jiao 21-13 21-15 to add a bronze to her silver that she had secured at the 2016 Rio Games.

"Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on winning the bronze and also for becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. You make India proud," Abhishek Bachchan tweeted.

Actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol tweeted that he was proud of Sindhu's win.

"Proud of you @Pvsindhu1. First Indian woman to win #Olympics Medal Twice! Making India and Indians proud. #PVSindhu #Bronze #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #Olympics2020," Deol wrote.

Dia Mirza said the country is proud of the badminton player.

"You are Gold Girl @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations. India is proud of you," she tweeted.

South star Dulquer Salmaan also congratulated the shuttler on her victory.

"Congrats @Pvsindhu1! Always making India proud ! #Tokyo2020," Salmaan tweeted.

It's the Indian women showing the way, said actor Randeep Hooda.

"Bravo #PVSindhu!! 1s Indian Woman Olympian to win 2 individual medals at the #OlympicGames #Bronze Champion," he tweeted.

"Congratulations @Pvsindhu1, the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals," wrote Malayalam star Nivin Pauly on Twitter.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has already gone back after collecting a silver, while boxer Lovlina Borgohain is assured of at least bronze so far.

With this win, the sixth seeded Sindhu also made up for the straight-game loss to world no. 1 Tai Tzu Ying in the semifinals on Saturday.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the first and only other Indian to win two Olympic medals, following up his bronze at 2008 Beijing with a silver at the London edition.

