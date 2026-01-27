New Delhi, January 27: Information and Broadcasting Ministry's tableau at the Republic Day parade titled "Bharat Gatha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti," showcased India's rich storytelling legacy, tracing its journey from ancient oral traditions to contemporary media and cinema, reflecting the nation's cultural evolution and emergence as a global content powerhouse.

The tableau also highlighted WAVES as a global platform advancing India's media and entertainment leadership, innovation and cultural diplomacy, while seamlessly blending civilisational heritage with modern technology to bring alive traditions and future-ready narratives. Republic Day Parade 2026: MHA to Showcase Special Tableau at Kartavya Path Highlighting Nationwide Rollout of 3 New Criminal Laws.

Information and Broadcasting Ministry Tableau at Republic Day Parade

The Ministry of I&B’s tableau, “Bharat Gatha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti,” presents a powerful visual narrative of India’s civilisational journey in storytelling, from ancient oral traditions to its emergence as a global content & media powerhouse. Designed by Sanjay Leela… pic.twitter.com/gg76ke7mUy — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) January 26, 2026

#WATCH | The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting tableau presents 'Bharat Gatha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti,' a cultural narrative tracing India’s journey from ancient traditions of storytelling to its emergence as a global content and media hub. It has been designed by Indian… pic.twitter.com/jLUjlQiLgq — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 26, 2026

The ministry collaborated with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the tableau. The vocal element of the song 'Bharat Katha' heard during the segment was provided by the renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal.

Curated as part of Bharat Gatha, the tableau showcased cinema not just as a form of art or entertainment, but as a continuation of India's long-standing storytelling tradition, one that has evolved from folklore and epics to theatre and music, ultimately reaching the world through the universal medium of film. Republic Day Parade 2026: DRDO R-Day Tableau To Showcase Hypersonic Missile and Submarine-Based Defence System.

The long tableau perfectly showcased the evolution of storytelling by highlighting the guru-shishya parampara, followed by the Lord Ganesha inscribing the epic Mahabharata, representing the written form of storytelling. The last section of the tableau featured a cinema hall and a video camera with reels of popular Indian films.

The 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi today, saw the participation of around 450 elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Rural Local Bodies as Special Guests, reflecting the Government of India's emphasis on strengthening grassroots democracy and people's participation.

Among the 30 tableaux that rolled down the Kartavya Path, was also the Ministry of Panchayati Raj's tableau on the theme "SVAMITVA Scheme: Aatmanirbhar Panchayat se Samriddh evam Aatmanirbhar Bharat". It highlighted how legal ownership of rural residential properties empowers citizens and strengthens Panchayats. Till date, the SVAMITVA Scheme has enabled the issuance of nearly three crore property cards in over 1.84 lakh villages, reducing land disputes and supporting planned rural development.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)