The winners of the 53rd International Emmy Awards have been announced, with the UK taking home the most trophies across seven categories. International Emmys 2025: Diljit Dosanjh Loses Best Actor Title for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’.

ITV Studios' 1980s-set dramedy Rivals won the Best Drama award.

Featuring actors David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Katherine Parkinson, Victoria Smurfit, Alex Hassell, Nafessa Williams, Bella Maclean, Emily Atack, and Danny Dyer, the British comedic drama is based on Jilly Cooper's books.

'Rivals' Wins International Emmy for Best Drama Series

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)

'Ludwig' Wins International Emmy for Best Comedy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)

Anna Maxwell Martin Wins International Emmy for Best Actress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)

Oriol Pla Wins International Emmy for Best Actor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)

On the other hand, the Best Comedy award went to David Mitchell starrer Ludwig.

It follows a puzzle master (Mitchell), who pretends to be his missing brother, a police detective, to investigate the case of his disappearance. Anna Maxwell Martin is also a part of Ludwig.

Additionally, the UK also picked the trophies for Best Kids Live-Action show for Fallen, Best TV Movie/Mini Series for Lost Boys and Fairies, Best Documentary for Hell Jumper, Current Affairs for Dispatch: Kill Zone: Inside Gaza.

On top of it, the country also took home the Best Performance by an Actress trophy for Anna Maxwell Martin's performance in 'Until I Kill You'.

Among other winners are as follows:

Best Performance by an Actor - Oriol Pla for 'Yo, adicto [I, Addict'

Telenovela - Deha [The Good & The Bad]

Kids: Animation - Bluey

Non-Scripted Entertainment - Shaolin Heroes

News - Gaza, Search for Life

Sports Documentary - It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed the Spanish Football

Short-Form Series - La mediatrice [The Mediator]

Arts Programming - Ryuichi Sakamoto: Last Days Emmys Awards 2025: ‘The Traitors’ Bags 2nd Consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program (Watch Video).

Besides the competitive categories, special honours were also handed out at the ceremony held at the New York Hilton Midtown. Disney Entertainment co-chairman Dana Walden received the International Emmy Founders Award, while Brazil's Grupo Globo president João Roberto Marinho received the International Emmy Directorate Award.