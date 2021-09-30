Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): The much-awaited romantic thriller 'Freddy', starring actors Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in the lead roles, has wrapped up its shooting on Thursday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the film's wrap-up party.

Also Read | Tommy Kirk, Disney's Old Yeller and Swiss Family Robinson Star, Dies at 79.

All the members of the cast and the crew can be seen wearing white t-shirts that read, "Freddy," along with a black heart.

Kartik penned the caption, "It's a Wrap !! A character that will always stay like a shadow with me. #Freddy will see you at the theatres."

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Porsche Car Gets Dragged in Kerala's Monson Mavunkal Cheating Case Scandal - Here's Why.

In one of the clips, director Shashanka Ghosh can be seen scribbling on Kartik's t-shirt and in another clip, Kartik asked him, "Sir iske baad kya shot hai?"

To this, the director replied, "Freddy this is the last shot of the film. The first shot was yours, the last shot is yours."

Kartik laughed and said he is feeling "emotional".

Other clips and pictures feature Kartik and Alaya along with other members of the team, celebrating the wrap by cutting a cake featuring a clapperboard of 'Freddy' that read, "It's a Wrap".

Alaya also posted photos and clips from the party on her Instagram handle and wrote the caption, "Ready, steady, Freddy!! IT'S A WRAP!! the most wonderful set with the most wonderful people! Feeling super blessed and super grateful to be a part of this incredibly special film."

'Freddy' went on floors on August 1 in Mumbai.

The upcoming movie is produced by Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films).

The romantic thriller is said to be packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)