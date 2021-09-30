Veteran star Tommy Kirk is no more. He was 79 when he breathed his last.According to Variety, Kirk, known for his stellar performances in Old Yeller and Swiss Family Robinson, passed away on Tuesday. The news of Kirk's demise was shared by his friend longtime friend Paul Petersen II on Facebook."Please know that Tommy Kirk loved you, his fans," the post read. Hugh Jackman’s Dad Passes Away; Superstar Pens a Heartfelt Post Remembering Him.

Kirk's tryst with showbiz started with several television shows including 'The Hardy Boys: The Mystery of the Applegate Treasure' and 'The Hardy Boys: The Mystery of the Ghost Farm', which aired in 1956-1957. He rose to fame with his role as Travis Coates in the 1957 film 'Old Yeller'. Burt Reynolds Dies Before Filming His Role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

We are saddened by the passing of Tommy Kirk, the beloved and iconic star of such Disney family favorites from the 1950s and 1960s as Old Yeller, The Shaggy Dog, Swiss Family Robinson, and The Misadventures of Merlin Jones. pic.twitter.com/Puk03zO6xq — Disney (@Disney) September 29, 2021

Also, he publicly came out as gay in 1973. He also decided to end his acting career and admitted to having struggled with drug abuse.

