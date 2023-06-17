Actor R Madhavan on Friday wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Test. Taking to Instagram, Madhavan re-shared a video on his stories and wrote, "And it's a wrap on TEST. The best set of people I had the privilege of working with, a stunning debut director and and incredible incredible &mind blowing co-star. You will all see." Helmed by debutant director S Sashikanth, the film also stars Siddharth and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Test Motion Poster: R Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth Team Up for S Sashikanth’s Sports Drama (Watch Video).

Earlier in April, the makers of the film unveiled a motion poster of their film.Taking to Instagram, Madhavan shared the poster and wrote, "TEST .. BEGINS @sash041075 #nayanthara @worldofsiddharth @studiosynot .. Need all you good wishes and blessings." The Tanu Weds Manu actor recently received the best director award at the IIFA 2023 for his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is a 2022 Indian biographical drama film written, produced and directed by R Madhavan in his directorial debut and is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation. R Madhavan Talks about How Important Is Auditioning after His 3 Idiots Audition Video Surfaces Online!.

Rocketry was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie was shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia. Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya played cameos in the film. He will also be seen in the upcoming yet-to-be-titled supernatural thriller film alongside Ajay Devgn and Jyotika.This will be the first time Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan will be seen sharing screen space. Helmed by Vikas Bahl the film will go on floors in June 2023 and will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.