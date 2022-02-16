Washington [US], February 15 (ANI): Canadian-American actor-filmmaker Jason Reitman has shared a heartfelt tribute for his father Ivan Reitman on social media after the 'Ghostbusters' filmmaker died on Saturday at age 75.

The 'Juno' director posted a collection of photos of himself with his dad on Instagram, giving followers a glimpse of their relationship on movie sets over the years. "I've lost my hero. All I want in the world is the chance to tell my father one more story," Jason wrote in the touching caption.

"He came from a family of survivors and turned his legacy into laughter," Jason continued in his post. Jason concluded by thanking fans for their "many messages of kindness" about his dad and requested, "Please enjoy his movies and remember his storytelling gifts. Nothing would make him happier."

According to People magazine, Ivan, the Hollywood producer and director behind popular movies such as 'Animal House', 'Ghostbusters' and 'Stripes', died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Montecito, California, on Saturday.

"Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life. We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world," said his children Jason, Catherine and Caroline Reitman in a joint statement.

"While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always," they added.

Among those who posted tributes to Ivan following his death were Paul Feig, who directed 2016's 'Ghostbusters: Answer the Call', and Ernie Hudson, who starred as Winston in 'Ghostbusters' (1984), its 1989 sequel and 'Afterlife'. (ANI)

