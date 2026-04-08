Los Angeles [US], April 8 (ANI): The final trailer for the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, 'Michael', has been released, featuring Jaafar Jackson performing some of his legendary uncle's greatest hits, according to People.

Lionsgate unveiled the trailer on Wednesday ahead of the movie's April 24 release.

Also Read | Sharad Malhotra Opens Up on Playing Intense Character in Upcoming Series 'ACP Vikrant', Thanks Ektaa Kapoor for the Opportunity.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DW3x7zuipPP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The 29-year-old Jaafar, son of Jermaine Jackson, brings to life Michael Jackson's iconic songs, including Beat It, Thriller, Billie Jean, and Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough, capturing the King of Pop's decades-long musical journey. The trailer also hints at Jaafar portraying Michael's life through the 2000s, providing a glimpse into the personal and professional moments of the late pop star who passed away in 2009 at the age of 50.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: Tipster Claims Missing Mother of Savannah Guthrie Is in Mexico's Sonora.

Jaafar, making his acting debut under the direction of Antoine Fuqua (Training Day), shared in an interview that he kept his casting a secret from his immediate family for a year. "Going into it I tried my best to say, 'I'm going to just try to watch without critiquing anything,' " he said, laughing while recalling the first time he watched the film.

The movie also features Miles Teller as Michael's lawyer and manager, John Branca, Colman Domingo as Michael's father, Joe Jackson, Nia Long as his mother, Katherine Jackson, and Kat Graham portraying Motown legend Diana Ross, according to People.

Reflecting on his first screening experience, Jaafar noted, "As soon as it came on, it was a completely different experience than what I thought it was going to be. It went by so fast... the second time I saw it was a completely different experience. I was able to understand what the story is and really allow myself to enjoy what's on the screen," according to People.

Michael is set to hit theatres worldwide on April 24. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)