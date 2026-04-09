PARIS (AP) — Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added another solo goal to his collection as Paris Saint-Germain beat Liverpool 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday.

The Georgia star cut in from the left flank midway through the second half and, with typically quick feet, skipped past a defender and the goalkeeper before stroking in his team-leading seventh goal of the competition.

Désiré Doué put the defending champions ahead in the 11th minute with a deflected effort. Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé spurned three chances at Parc des Princes.

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When the two teams met last season in the round of 16, PSG advanced on penalties after losing 1-0 at home and winning 1-0 at Anfield.

The task seems less difficult this time around for PSG with Liverpool facing a trophyless season. However, six-time champion Liverpool overcame a 3-0 first-leg loss against Barcelona in the 2019 semifinals before winning 4-0 at home.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot's team was reeling from a crushing 4-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City but was better led in defense this time by captain Virgil van Dijk.

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With Allison still injured, Giorgi Mamardashvili — Kvaratskhelia's teammate on the Georgia national team — continued in goal for Liverpool.

Dembélé showed great technique under pressure on the edge of the penalty area before flicking the ball left to Doué, whose deflected shot looped over Mamardashvili and under the crossbar.

Mamardashvili atoned with a fine close-range save late in the first half from Doué, again set up by Dembélé.

Another flowing PSG move moments later ended with Dembélé fluffing his shot from inside the area. A worse finish followed, and Dembélé held his head in his hands after blazing over from close range in the 53rd following a cut back by Nuno Mendes.

Dembélé hit the post late on.

Salah on bench

Slot made five substitutions but kept Mohamed Salah on the bench the whole game.

Salah has yet to find his best form in his last season at the club, with only 10 goals in 35 games so far. He missed a penalty in the FA Cup loss to City last weekend.

Hugo Ekitiké lead the attack against his old club with Jeremie Frimpong taking Salah's customary position on the right wing. Ekitiké shot wide early in the second half and held play up well.

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak — the British-record signing for 125 million pounds ($170 million) — came on in the 78th on his comeback from a broken ankle.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 02:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).