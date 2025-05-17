Los Angeles, May 17 (PTI) Actors Jacob Elordi and Lily-Rose Depp are in talks to star in "Outer Dark".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the upcoming film is an adaptation of 1968's novel by Cormac McCarthy.

Described as a "dark fairytale", the film is directed by Hungarian filmmaker Laszlo Nemes, who is marking his English-language debut.

He is best known for directing "Son Of Saul", for which he got an Oscar in Best Foreign Language Film category.

"Set in Appalachia during the Great Depression, "Outer Banks" tells the story of a young woman who bears her brother's baby. The brother leaves the nameless infant in the woods to die, but tells his sister that the newborn died of natural causes and had to be buried.

"The sister discovers this lie and sets out to find the baby for herself. But as both brother and sister separately move through the countryside, three terrifying strangers are on their tails, wreaking death and destruction wherever they appear," reads the plotline.

The shooting of the film is slated to begin in 2026.

