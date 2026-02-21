Kolkata (West Bengal), February 21 (ANI): East Bengal FC registered a commanding 4-1 victory over Sporting Club Delhi in Gameweek 2 of the Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK). The Red and Gold Brigade overturned an early deficit to secure their second consecutive win and move to the top of the table with six points, according to a release.

Augustine Lalrochana handed Sporting Club Delhi the lead in the 4th minute on the counter. Edmund Lalrindika equalised three minutes later from a set-piece situation. Youssef Ezzejjari converted a 12th-minute penalty to put East Bengal ahead before adding his second in the 40th minute. Miguel Figueira capped his Player of the Match performance with a stoppage-time goal.

East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon made one change to his starting eleven, bringing in Edmund Lalrindika for Saul Crespo. Sporting Club Delhi head coach Tomasz Tchorz also made one change, introducing Joseph Sunny in place of Devendra Dhaku.

The contest began at a frantic pace. Miguel tested Vishal Yadav inside the opening minute, and Jay Gupta fired over soon after. However, it was Sporting Club Delhi who struck first. Mohammed Aimen led a swift break and found Lalrochana, who finished clinically from inside the box.

East Bengal responded immediately. Lalrindika levelled matters with a powerful right-footed effort from distance following a set piece. Moments later, Clarence Fernandes conceded a penalty, and Ezzejjari stepped up and calmly converted to give the host 2-1 advantage.

The pressure continued. Jay went close with a header, while Ezzejjari was denied by Yadav from close range. Five minutes before the half time, Miguel threaded a precise through ball for Ezzejjari, who slipped his finish through the goalkeeper's legs to make it 3-1.

Sporting Club Delhi attempted a response after the break. Matija Babovic and Joseph both went close for the visitors, and Babovic's header was saved by Prabhsukhan Gill. Manoj Mohammad created openings from the left, but the finishing touch eluded the forwards.

East Bengal managed the tempo in the closing stages. Gill denied Ramhlunchhunga late on as Sporting Club Delhi pressed. In stoppage time, Miguel finally found his goal, curling a left-footed strike into the top corner to seal the 4-1 victory for the hosts and go to the top of the table with six points. (ANI)

