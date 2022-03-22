Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) announced its host and musical guest lineup for April on Monday, which includes a double-duty gig from singer Lizzo.

As per Deadline, 'SNL' organisers have tapped Jerrod Carmichael, Jake Gyllenhaal and Lizzo for hosting duties. While Lizzo will be pulling double duty as her own musical guest, Gunna and Camila Cabello will perform alongside the other two hosts.

Carmichael will make his 'SNL' hosting debut on April 2. Carmichael's new special, 'Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel', debuts April 1 on HBO. He will be joined at Studio 8H by Gunna, who is also marking his first time as 'SNL' musical guest.

The following week, April 9, Gyllenhaal will emcee 'SNL' for the second time. The Academy Award-nominated actor next stars in 'Ambulance', which will arrive in cinemas the day before he hosts the show.

Cabello will join Gyllenhaal that night, making her second appearance as 'SNL' musical guest. The Grammy-nominated artist's highly anticipated new album, 'Familia', will be released on April 8.

For the April 16 show, Lizzo will be a first-time 'SNL' host and second-time musical guest. The Grammy winner stars in the competition series 'Watch Out for the Big Grrrls', premiering March 25 on Amazon Prime Video.

'SNL' airs Saturdays at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT on NBC. The show, which was on hiatus last week, also streams live on Peacock. Created and executive produced by Lorne Michaels, 'SNL' is produced in association with Broadway Video. (ANI)

