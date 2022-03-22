Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): Christina Ricci is all set to return to the 'Addams Family' universe with the Netflix series 'Wednesday'.

According to Deadline, Ricci, who starred as Wednesday Addams in the Barry Sonenfeld-directed 1990s 'The Addams Family' feature franchise, is a series regular in 'Wednesday', which is headlined by Jenna Ortega in the title role.

Details about Ricci's role are being kept under wraps to protect the surprise for fans but she will be playing a new character and not an older version of Wednesday.

Ricci has been quietly working on Wednesday for weeks, filming on the MGM-produced series is slated to wrap in Romania at the end of the month.

The coming-of-age comedy, written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar and directed by Burton, stars Ortega as Wednesday Addams during her years at Nevermore Academy. It's described as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery.

In addition to Ortega, Ricci stars alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones as matriarch Morticia Addams and Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams.

Ricci's performance as Wednesday in the Addams Family movies is so beloved for fans of the franchise, they launched a petition when the Netflix series was announced, calling for the actress to be cast in the show. (ANI)

