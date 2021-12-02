Washington [US], December 2 (ANI): Northern Ireland-born actor Jamie Dornan will be joining his 'Belfast' director Kenneth Branagh on March 24, when both will be honoured at the Oscar Wilde Awards in Santa Monica, it was announced on Thursday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dornan will be lauded for his turn as the father of a family living amid the Troubles of the late 1960s in 'Belfast', a top awards contender this season. He stars alongside Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds and Jude Hill.

Also Read | Dakota Johnson Opens Up on How Her Professional Life Has Been Transformed by the Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Jamie has spoken about how much this role meant to him, both in terms of how lucky it is to be in a film about your hometown and about how this role allows him to pay homage to his father, who died before being able to see this film," Trina Vargo, founder and president of the US-Ireland Alliance, organizer of the event, said in a statement, adding, "Belfast is very personal to Jamie, and that shines through in his moving performance."

Also being feted at J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath's Bad Robot will be Oscar-winning American writer Adam McKay and Irish actor Donall O Healai. Irish musical acts Loah and Bantum and True Tides will perform.

Also Read | Marakkar Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Mohanlal's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

The Oscar Wilde Awards celebrate the work of those from Ireland, and some who are not, who contribute to film, television and music.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Dornan, next stars on 'The Tourist', a six-part limited series that will air on the BBC and HBO Max. It tells the story of 'The Man' (Dornan), who loses his memory after a truck tries to drive him off the road in the Australian outback. In addition to 'Belfast', he appeared on the big screen this year in the comedy 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar'.

Dornan, of course, portrayed Christian Grey opposite Dakota Johnson in 'Fifty Shades of Grey' (2015), 'Fifty Shades Darker' (2017) and 'Fifty Shades Freed' (2018).

His resume also includes the 2013-16 series 'The Fall' and the films 'Marie Antoinette' (2006), 'Shadows in the Sun' (2009), 'Anthropoid' (2016), 'A Private War' (2018), 'My Dinner With Herve' (2018), 'Synchronic' (2019) and 'Endings, Beginnings' (2019). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)