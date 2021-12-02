Priyadarshan directorial Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham released in cinema halls today (December 2). Since then, the Malayalam film has been trending on Twitter. Starring Mohanlal as the lead, the flick happens to be a historic saga. The movie is based on Kunjali Marakkar IV and narrates his epic warfare against the Portuguese. Even the critics have lauded the movie and tagged it as an engaging watch. However, unfortunately, within a few hours of its release in theatres, Marakkar has got leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Marakkar Movie Review: Mohanlal’s Grand Epic Sees Its Visual Splendour Shipwrecked by Its Clumsy Storytelling (LatestLY Exclusive).

Marakkar full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Marakkar 2021 Full Movie Download, Marakkar Tamilrockers, Marakkar Tamilrockers HD Download, Marakkar Movie Download Pagalworld, Marakkar Movie Download Filmyzilla, Marakkar Movie Download Openload, Marakkar Movie Download Tamilrockers, Marakkar Movie Download Movierulz, Marakkar Movie Download 720p, Marakkar Full Movie Download 480p, Marakkar Full Movie Download bolly4u, Marakkar Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Marakkar Full Movie Watch Online, and etc is typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film. Marakkar Movie Review: Mohanlal’s Epic Warfare Film Helmed By Priyadarshan Receives Positive Response From Twitterati.

Watch Marakkar Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Apart from the lead, Marakkar also stars Pranav Mohanlal, Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Suhasini, Keerthi Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Fazil, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, and Ashok Selvan in key roles. The film is titled Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea in English. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2021 09:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).