Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the 'Jana Shakti: A Collective Power' exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Art in the national capital on May 14. This show features works by famous Indian artists on 'Mann Ki Baat' subjects such as Swachhata, water conservation, agriculture, space, India's northeast, Nari Shakti, Yoga, and Ayurveda.

"I am lucky to have a meeting with PM Modi. Having a one-to-one meeting is very special for an artist. He (PM Modi) is trying to understand artists' ideas and what artists think. He was very much aware of what I am doing and asked questions that were very relevant," well-known artist GR Iranna told ANI.

Jagannath Panda, who is from Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, is known for his mixed-media paintings, drawings and sculptures. He talked about PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat and said there is something special about it that generates the interest to listen to it.

" I was very honoured to be part of the Jana Shakti exhibition... It was great honour to meet PM Modi and he is very keen to understand the material and subject I was working with. People across the country listen to Mann ki Baat. Every time we listen to Mann ki Baat there is something very special about it," Jagannath told ANI.

PM Modi also tweeted, "Visited Jana Shakti at @ngma_delhi . This is an exhibition of wonderful works of art based on some of the themes in the #MannKiBaat episodes. I compliment all the artists who have enriched the exhibition with their creativity."

The artists who have displayed their works included Manu and Madhavi Parekh, Atul Dodiya, Paresh Maity, GR Iranna and Jagannath Panda among others. (ANI)

