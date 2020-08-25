Washington [US], Aug 25 (ANI): Former drummer Jay Osmond, brother of Donny and Marie Osmond, revealed he recently had a 'mini stroke.'

According to Fox News, the 65-year-old former drummer of the family band 'The Osmonds' posted about his health scare Tuesday (local time) on Facebook.

Osmond wrote, "I didn't want to alarm anyone so I hadn't said this earlier. A couple of months ago, I came really close to a stroke. BP over 200. They said I had a mini stroke."

He continued, "This was brought on by stresses I was under. I went on a couple of medications and have been trying to keep calm. Because of some stresses (non-work related), my BP has been a little high again. My angel Karina has been helping me deal with it...(I had a couple of people ask me about this and I didn't want the rumours to get around). Love you all."

Osmond has three kids from his marriage to Kandilyn Harris. They divorced in 2011, then he remarried Karen Randall on May 19, 2014.

As reported by Fox News, the Osmond family has been struggling with health issues as of late. Jimmy Osmond suffered a stroke while performing on stage in the U.K. production of 'Peter Pan' in late 2018.

"On the evening of Thursday, December 27, after pushing through the evening's performance of 'Peter Pan' at Birmingham Hippodrome, Jimmy Osmond was driven straight to the hospital and diagnosed with a stroke.

Then, the 62-year-old singer Donny Osmond had to undergo shoulder surgery in January 2019. (ANI)

