Actress Mouni Roy will soon return to the screens to entertain her fans with her next movie London Confidential. The movie that has been shot after the lockdown was eased in London, will be releasing on Zee5. Starring Mouni Roy and Purab Kohli in the lead roles, London Confidential will see Kulraj Randhawa, Sagar Arya, Parvesh Rana, Jas Binag, Diljohn Singh, and Kiren Jogi in supporting roles, the movie traces the journey of two undercover agents whose operations are sabotaged by an inner-agency mole. London Confidential Poster: Purab Kohli, Mouni Roy and Kulraj Randhawa's Zee5 Movie To Premiere From 18 September.

The makers dropped the trailer of the film this evening and its a gripping spy thriller. Zee5's official page narrates the story as, "Amid a series of brutal killings of Indian agents in London, the narrative revolves around Uma, a RAW officer who is in a race against time to find the mole in their own ranks." Mouni Roy Visits the Famous Harry Potter Station's 9 3/4th Platform in London and the Potterhead in Us is Jealous (View Pics).

Check Out the Trailer Below:

Director Kanwal Sethi talked about the film on the platform's page and said, “This is the first OTT feature film to be shot in London post the lockdown. On one hand, it was a very challenging experience and great learning to shoot in these difficult times, but at the same time, it was also a joy to work with a wonderful team." The film will premiere on September 18 on Zee5.

