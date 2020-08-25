Veteran SP Balasubrahmanyam's health has been a cause of concern for everyone including his fans and colleagues. The legendary singer who tested positive for COVID-19 has been admitted at the hopsital and been on ventilator since the past few weeks. The singer's son SP Charan has been providing regular health updates on his father's condition via social media and recently shared a post suggesting that it was a good day considering the singer's condition is stable and that he's 90% out of sedation. SP Charan also thanked the singer's fans for all the support and wishes for speedy recovery of his father. SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Veteran Singer Continues To Be On Ventilator and ECMO Support, Clinical Condition Stable As Per Hospital Statement.

Taking to Instagram, SP Charan posted a video where he is seen sharing his father's health update. In the video, he said, "I am also thankful to MGM Health(care) centre and the doctors who have been diligently working with my father and make sure that he is going to recover from this illness. everything seems normal. Dad is responding and is 90% out of sedation. He is responding to the doctors and the treatment.” The veteran singer's son also spoke about providing health updates in English so that he can reach SP Balasubrahmanyam's fan base all across the country as he responded to requests about speaking in Tamil. SP Balasubrahmanyam's Son SP Charan: 'We Are All Confident That SPB Will Be Back With All Of Us'.

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram #SPB health update A post shared by S. P. Charan/Producer/Director (@spbcharan) on Aug 25, 2020 at 3:59am PDT

SPB was admitted to MGM Healthcare hospitals in Chennai on August 5 after he complained of chest congestion. Several actors have been praying for the veteran singer's speedy recovery. Recently, Mammootty also took to social media to wish the singer a quick recovery as he wrote, "Wishing & praying for SPBalasubramaniam sirs speedy recovery. I’ve had the good fortune of lip syncing his glorious voice in two evergreen films, #SwathiKiranam and #Azhagan ! May the almighty bring him back to fine form and strength to give us many more timeless songs and shows!"

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2020 08:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).