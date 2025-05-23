Washington [US], May 23 (ANI): Singer Jennifer Lopez shared how she has been preparing to return after a decade as the host of the 2025 American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas on May 26.

Jennifer shared that she has been "rehearsing for a couple of weeks" on her first "big television performance in a while," according to E! News.

Also Read | 'The Traitors': Karan Johar To Host Reality Show About 'Trust and Dhoka', Premiering June 12.

"I took last year off and I went back in and my first thing was doing a movie," she said, adding, "So, this is getting back into my performance mode in a way."

Noting that she is "excited about that," she added, "We're going to be celebrating all the music of the year," according to E! News.

Also Read | 'Avengers: Doomsday' Release Date Delayed to December 18, 2026; From 'Dune: Messiah' to 'Shrek 5' - Check Out Other Major Hollywood Movie Releases in the Same Month!.

Jennifer, who first hosted the American Music Awards back in 2015, wouldn't offer any more "spoilers" on her upcoming performance, she provided further insight into how she comes up with the concepts for her live gigs, as per the outlet.

The process starts with Lopez pitching ideas to her long-time creative director, Tabitha Dumo.

"I tell her what I want to accomplish," said Jennifer, adding, "And then she comes with 1,000 ideas, and we sift through them and then we kind of wind up crafting exactly what I had in my mind."

Jennifer not only excited for her own return to the stage during the annual award show. The Shotgun Wedding actress is also thrilled to honour Janet Jackson with the Icon Award for her many achievements in the entertainment industry.

"I've been a fan of hers for so many years," Jennifer said. "I had the privilege to work with her early in my career as a dancer, and she's just wonderful and has influenced me so much," according to E! News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)