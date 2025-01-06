Actor Jeremy Allen White emerged as a winner at the Golden Globes Awards this year. According to Variety, he won the trophy for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series -- Comedy or Musical. It was a great achievement for Jeremy, though he was unable to attend the event this time due to certain reasons. Golden Globes 2025 Winners LIVE Updates: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Win Best Director for 'Challengers' at 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

Last year, Jeremy also won an Emmy for his portrayal in The Bear. This recognition marked White's second consecutive year of taking home the Lead Comedy Actor award.

'The Bear' Star Jeremy Allen White Takes Home Best Actor Trophy

Jeremy Allen White has now won 3 #GoldenGlobes back-to-back for his performance in ‘THE BEAR’ pic.twitter.com/th7lfpecA7 — Fortnite & Global News (@FN_DailyLeaks) January 6, 2025

With palpable emotion, White addressed the audience upon receiving his award, presented by Damon Wayans, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and George Lopez. "My heart is just beating right out of its chest," White confessed, his voice brimming with gratitude. "Thank you, thank you to the Academy, my fellow nominees. I'm so honored to be in your company," he said.

White's acceptance speech was a heartfelt tribute to the people who made The Bear a standout success. He extended his thanks to the series' creators, Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo, and praised his co-stars.

"Thank you for choosing me. I am so, so, so lucky. I'm so grateful. Thank you. My beautiful cast, I love you forever. I love working with you, and I want us to be in each other's lives forever. I love you so dearly," White said, his voice filled with genuine affection.

He continued, "Jo, this show has changed my life. It has instilled a faith that change is possible if you are able to reach out. You're really, truly never actually alone. I thank this show."