Alas, it was not to be! Payal Kapadia's acclaimed All We Imagine As Light lost its first nomination category of Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language at Golden Globes 2025. The winner in this category was Jacques Audiard's Emilia Perez (France). The musical drama starred Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, Mark Ivanir, and Édgar Ramírez. Golden Globe Awards 2025: Payal Kapadia, Mindy Kaling, Lilly Singh Shine on Red Carpet (Pics and Video).

'Emilia Perez' Wins Best Picture – Non-English Language

The #GoldenGlobes award for Best Picture – Non-English Language goes to Emilia Pérez! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/V0gHqIVRdy — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

