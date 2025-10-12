Susan Kendall Newman, Hollywood actress and Golden Globe-winning television producer, passed away at 72 on August 2, 2025. An obituary in The New York Times on October 7 informed about her death following complications from chronic health conditions. However, her exact cause of death has not been revealed. Susan Kendall Newman was the daughter of renowned yesteryear’s Hollywood actor-director Paul Newman and his first wife Jacqueline “Jackie” Witte. She starred in The Beatles film I Wanna Hold Your Hand (1978), named after the band’s famous song. The comedy film about the then Beatlemania was directed by Robert Zemeckis and executive produced by director Steven Spielberg. Susan Kendall Newman was nominated for the Emmy Awards and Grammy Awards. Know more about Susan Kendall Newman. Diane Keaton Dies at 79: ‘Annie Hall’ and ‘The Godfather’ Actress Passes Away in California.

Who Was Susan Kendall Newman?

Susan Kendall Newman was born on February 21, 1953, in New York, USA. Her parents Paul Newman and Jackie Witte divorced in 1958. Susan had two siblings – her elder brother and later actor Scott Newman, and her younger sister Stephanie Newman, who has chosen to stay away from the Hollywood profession. In the beginning of her career, Susan Kendall Newman appeared in her father’s film Slap Shot (1977), in a small role. She was also seen in director Robert Altman’s A Wedding (1978). Susan Kendall Newman appeared on Broadway in We Interrupt This Program in 1975, directed by Jerry Adler. In I Wanna Hold Your Hand, Susan Kendall Newman played Janis Goldman, a folk music fan. ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Chicago Med’ Actress Kelley Mack Dies at 33 After Brave Battle With Rare Brain Cancer Glioma; Sister Pays Heartfelt Tribute (View Post).

Susan Kendall Newman received an Emmy Awards nomination as TV producer of Paul Newman’s directorial The Shadow Box for ABC in 1980. It was a theatre presentation of Michael Cristofer’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same name. It starred Susan’s stepmother Joanne Woodward along with The Sound of Music actor Christopher Plummer. Susan Kendall Newman won the Golden Globe Award and the Humanitas Award for her productions. She was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for Children as producer of a family-friendly audiobook series of classical literature for Simon & Schuster.

The Susan Kendall Newman obituary in NYT describes her as “a lifelong philanthropist and social activist devoted to civil rights, conservation education, and anti-war and nuclear disarmament efforts”. The obit further read: “Ms. Newman began her career in the arts, appearing in productions on and off Broadway as well as in several feature films, including a starring role in the Spielberg/Zemeckis film I Wanna Hold Your Hand. She later distinguished herself as a television producer, excelling in the adaptation of classical stage plays for the then-emerging cable television industry. Her work included the ABC Theatre presentation of Michael Cristofer's Pulitzer Prize-winning The Shadow Box. These productions earned her a Golden Globe, a Humanitas Award, and nominations for the Emmy, Peabody, and Grammy Awards. Her commitment to social causes deepened in 1980 when she joined the Scott Newman Foundation.”

