Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): American singer-songwriter John Mayer will honour his "favourite" person and late actor-comedian Bob Saget through the best way he knows: music.

Ahead of Mayer's exclusive SiriusXM and Pandora Small Stage Series Show - his first official show since the beginning of the pandemic - the singer sat down with Andy Cohen to talk about his special friendship with Saget, who passed away last month, reported People magazine.

"I have this song that's my friend, sort of my little collection plate for ideas or thoughts I have about Bob," Mayer explained.

The 44-year-old singer added, "I put it in the plate and keep working on the song. I work on it when I'm in the car and driving. I know how the song goes. This song that I have is very much this connected tissue I have to him, and I just keep working on it."

"You just discover what is more to be loved in this lifetime and that was Bob's whole thing," Mayer continued.

"Bob knew how much I loved him mostly because I said, 'I love you too.' And he engendered that relationship with us. I would not have said it to him as much if he had not said it to me first repeatedly," the hitmaker added.

"I loved that guy so much. That one was just no question. There are some times when we lose someone and we ask ourselves, 'What's my appropriate level of being upset? Where do I stand here in my level of upset?' " Mayer said.

Mayer further said, "That one was right over me. That was someone that everyone knew, that in real time was like, this is one of my favourite people in the galaxy, and I'm proud of this relationship."

The singe and the beloved 'Full House' actor had been close friends for years. While appearing on Saget's podcast, 'Bob Saget's Here for You' in May 2020, the late comedian referred to Mayer as "one of his dearest friends on this Earth".

Saget even attended Mayer's 40th birthday celebration in Brazil in 2017, and Mayer sang at Saget's wedding to Kelly Rizzo in 2018.

On Wednesday, the Saget family issued a statement to People magazine about 'America's Funniest Home Videos' host's cause of death, revealing that the comedian died from head trauma.

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the Saget family said in part.

"They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved," the family further said.

Saget was found dead at the age of 65 in his Orlando, Fla hotel room on January 9.

Authorities said at the time that there were no signs of foul play or drugs at the scene. He is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters from ex-wife, Aubrey Saget, Lara Melanie Saget and Jennifer Belle Saget. (ANI)

