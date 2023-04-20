Seoul [South Korea], April 20 (ANI): The popular K-pop boy group ASTRO member Moonbin passed away on Wednesday at the age of 25.

The actual reason behind his death is still unknown.

Taking to Instagram, the ASTRO group shared an official statement in their local language confirming the news of Moonbin's death.

The official statement (roughly translated in English) reads, "This is Fantagio. First of all, we would like to express our apologies for bringing you such sad and heartbreaking news. On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky. Although it cannot be compared to the grief of the bereaved family who lost their beloved son and brother, the ASTRO members, as well as our fellow Fantagio artists and executives, are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock."

As per several reports, the ASTRO member was found dead at his residence by his manager who informed the police.

"It is even more painful to deliver the sudden news to the fans who have supported Moonbin and sent him generous love. We are more heartbroken because we know the heart of the deceased who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else. We earnestly ask you to refrain from speculative and malicious reports so that the bereaved family who is deeply saddened by the sudden sad news can mourn the deceased," the statement further read.

The ASTRO group enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 5 million followers on Instagram.

"According to the bereaved family's wishes, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with family, friends and company colleagues in attendance. Once again, we send our deep condolences to the deceased," the statement concluded. (ANI)

