K-pop boy group ASTRO member Moonbin passes away and the singer's agency Fantagio has released an official statement regarding the news. Moonbin was 25. The statement read "This is Fantagio, First of all, we would like to apologize for the sad, heartbreaking news. On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us to become a star in the sky." ASTRO’S Moonbin Dies by Suicide at 25; K-Pop Star’ Body Found in His Home.

The statement further read, "Although we cannot compare our sorrow to the grief that the bereaved families are feeling, losing a beloved son and brother, the ASTRO members, fellow Fantagio artists, company executives, and employees are mouring the deceased in great sadness and shock." Michael Lerner Dies at 81; Oscar-Nominated Actor Was Known for His Roles in Glee, Barton Fink, Godzilla Among Others.

Moonbin's Agency Releases Official Statement

Agency's statement concluded by saying "It is even more heartbreaking to deliver this news so suddenly to the fans who have supported Moonbin and sent him their love. We are heartbroken because we know the feelings of the deceased, who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else." We sincerely ask you to refrain from speculative and malicious reports so that the bereaved families, who are in a state of great sadness and sorrow due to the sudden news, can honor the deceased."

Moonbin started acting at a young age and starred in the popular K-drama ‘Boys Over Flowers’, playing the younger self of actor Kim Bum’s character. Along with debuting as an ASTRO member, Moonbin also became a part of its first subunit Moonbin & Sanha, which went on to debut on September 14, 2020.

