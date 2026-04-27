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Agency News Agency News Entertainment News | Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade's 'The India Story' to Release on July 24 Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Actor Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade starrer socio-political drama 'The India Story' is set to release in theatres on July 24.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Actor Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade starrer socio-political drama 'The India Story' is set to release in theatres on July 24.

Described as a gripping socio-national drama, 'The India Story', also titled 'The India Story: Slow Poison' in progress, explores the consequences of chemical misuse, particularly in pesticide farming and related scandals, highlighting broader concerns around public health, safety, and regulatory lapses, according to the press release.

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At its core, the film moves beyond an individual narrative and focuses on a larger systemic crisis, shedding light on environmental concerns and industrial negligence, while raising questions over corporate accountability.

Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production and Studios, the film is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B Shinde.

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Speaking about the film's theme, producer Sagar B Shinde said the story reflects a reality that impacts countless lives but often goes unnoticed.

"We chose to tell this story because it reflects a reality that often goes unnoticed but impacts countless lives across the country. The misuse of chemicals, especially in pesticide farming, is not just an environmental concern, it's a human crisis. Through this film, we hope to raise awareness and initiate meaningful conversations around accountability and change," he said in a statement.

Director Chettan DK said the team worked to maintain authenticity while ensuring an engaging narrative.

"Every member of the team, from the crew to the cast, has put in immense dedication to bring authenticity to this story. Kajal and Shreyas have delivered incredibly nuanced performances, and their commitment has truly elevated the film. We've worked hard to ensure that the narrative remains both engaging and impactful," he added.

The film is backed by co-producers Sumit Bagade, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saidani, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi, with technical contributions from DOP Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave. The film will release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)