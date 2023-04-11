Still of Kajol and Ajay Devgn from U Me Aur Hum movie (Image Source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): As the romantic drama film 'U Me Aur Hum' completed fifteen years since it was released, actor Kajol took a walk down memory lane and shared a throwback picture on her social media account.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol dropped a still with her husband-actor Ajay Devgn from the movie.

Also Read | Plane: Mike Colter Talks About His 'Very Mysterious Character' Louis Gaspare in Jean-Francois Richet's Film.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "15 years of #UMeAurHum."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq5QmwRKB4i/

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill Looks Absolutely Gorgeous in Black Bodycon Dress With High Ponytail (Watch Video).

Further extending the celebration, Ajay re-shared his wife's post on Insta story and reacted with a heart emoji.

The movie revolves around the emotional love story of a married couple. A couple who fall in love on a cruise but later, Priya played by Kajol suffers from Alzheimer's. And after things start worsening in their relationship. And also how the family and friends around, face this truth with love and courage.

Ajay made his directorial debut with 'U Me Aur Hum' in 2008 and later expanded his directorial stint in 'Shivaay', 'Runway 34' and his latest release Bholaa'.

The lovebirds starred in many big projects like 'Gundaraj', 'Ishq', 'Raju Chacha', 'Pyar to Hona Hi Tha', 'Dil Kya Kare' and most recently in the period action film 'Tanhaji: The unsung warrior' in 2020.

Meanwhile, Kajol will be seen in an upcoming web series 'The Good Wife'.'The Good Wife' is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Supan Verma it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ajay, on the other hand, was recently seen in 'Bholaa'. It is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi'.

He will be next seen in upcoming film 'Maidaan'. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, 'Maidaan' is a sports drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football.

The film is all set to release in theatres on June 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)