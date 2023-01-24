Bollywood has long been under the weather, be it because of the ‘boycott gangs’ or internal frictions. The Hindi film industry, popularly known as Bollywood, is often perceived as divided compared to other movie industries that appear more united. In the time and age when actors and actresses appear ‘selfish,’ two superstars show us there's more than what the eye meets. Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan recently indulged in a heartwarming conversation on Twitter, which can be seen as a positive sign for the industry. Ajay, during the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Bholaa expressed love and support for SRK’s forthcoming film Pathaan on its humongous advance bookings. Shah Rukh took to Twitter to share the video and thank Ajay for being ‘a pillar of support.’ He also called him a ‘wonderful actor’ and a ‘beautiful human being.’ The Drishyam 2 actor, too, did not shy away from complimenting King Khan by writing, “Dear @iamsrk, thank you for your love and presence. I value the bond we share as much as you do. Pathaan collections look poised to go through the roof. I’m happy that as an industry things are looking up for us. [sic]”

Shah Rukh Khan Showing Love to Ajay For His Kind Words on Pathaan

Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and beautiful human being. Strong and silent. https://t.co/gbDD1Zc2rm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

Ajay Devgn's Reply to SRK's Tweet Is So Heartwarming

Dear @iamsrk, thank you for your love and presence. I value the bond we share as much as you do. Pathaan collections look poised to go through the roof. I’m happy that as an industry things are looking up for us. https://t.co/rpHVXoVvlr — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 24, 2023

