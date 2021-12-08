New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Remembering the country's pioneering stage artist Alaknanda Samarth, who died on December 6, Kajol penned an emotional tribute on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol wrote, "Rest in peace dearest Alakattu. One of the shining stars of acting. Who always challenged me to be more than what I thought I should do and be. Taught me what an actor can be forever and beyond. Love u and will always remember ur laughter and sense of humor and all ur advice."

Alaknanda Samarth is hailed as one of the country's most pioneering stage artists.

The veteran artist had also been a mentor to various Bollywood stars. She was famous for playing the titular role Miss Julie by Ebrahim Alkazi in a popular play by August Strindberg. (ANI)

