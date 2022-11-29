Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Kajol has shared a glimpse into fun moments on the sets of 'Salaam Venky'.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Tanhaji' actor treated fans with a new video from her upcoming film.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "BTS before lunch romba nalla irrundadu #SalaamVenky."

In the video, Kajol is seen interacting with the director and learning to say' romba nalla irrundadu' word. She is seen having fun before lunch on the sets.

'Salaam Venky' trailer was recently launched at an event in Mumbai. The film is based on a truly incredible story of a mother who fights through every challenge her son faces and helps him live life to the fullest, a celebration of life.

In the trailer, Kajol is heard saying famous dialogue "Zindagi lambi nahi, badi honi chahiye, Babu Moshay" of Rajesh Khanna's 'Anand'.

Helmed by Revathy, the trailer of Salaam Venky showcases Kajol as a mother and actor Vishal Jethwa as Venkatesh aka Venky, sharing a very special mother-son bond. The trailer also depicts that Venky has a deteriorating health condition but despite it, he aims to fulfill all his dreams.

Speaking about the film, veteran actor and filmmaker Revathy shared, "Salaam Venky is a project that is extremely close to my heart. I've always believed that mothers are real heroes and through Salaam Venky, it's my absolute pleasure to be able to tell this incredible true story of a similar mother and her unconditional love for her son."

Kajol added, "I feel, I am very fortunate to play the role of Sujata in Salaam Venky and also being directed by Revathy. Since the day I heard about the idea of the film, it touched my heart too deeply and I knew I definitely wanted to be a part of this wonderful story."

The producer of the film Suuraj Sinngh said, "It was a wonderful experience to be associated with Kajol and Revathy Ma'am. We are truly blessed that we are able to deliver such a beautiful and powerful story to the audience and we strongly believe that Salaam Venky is a story that will touch millions of hearts."

Producer Shraddha said, "Salaam Venky is extremely special project for all of us, It's been a privilege to work with Kajol, Revathy ma'am and other renowned actors. We have made this film with love, we really hope the audience receives it with open arms and showers it with love and support".

Apart from Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, the film also stars Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Ahana Kumra in pivotal roles.

Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy and is set to release in cinemas on December 9, 2022. (ANI)

