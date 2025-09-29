Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 29 (ANI): The promotional event for Rishab Shetty's film 'Kantara: Chapter 1', scheduled in Chennai on September 30, has been cancelled due to the Karur stampede.

On Monday, production banner Hombale Films shared this update via a statement on their Instagram handle.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 19': Was Awez Darbar's Dramatic EVICTION From Salman Khan's Show Planned? Viral Claim Reveals His Family Paid Voluntary Exit Fee Amid Ex-Girlfriend Shubhi Joshi's Wildcard Entry Rumours.

"In view of the recent unfortunate incident, we have decided to cancel our Kantara Chapter 1 promotional event scheduled in Chennai tomorrow. We believe this is a time for reflection and solidarity with those affected. our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families impacted. We are grateful for your understanding and support, and we look forward to meeting our audience in Tamil Nadu at a more appropriate time," the statement read.

The tragic stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu, occurred on the evening of September 27 during a political rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Also Read | 'He Was Sleeping With All of Mumbai': Did Anusha Dandekar Call Out Ex-Boyfriend Karan Kundrra for Cheating in Viral Podcast? (Watch Video).

TVK chief Vijay on Monday held a video conference with senior leaders from his Pattinapakkam penthouse to discuss the next steps following the Karur stampede.

The deceased include 18 women, 13 men, five young girls, and five young boys with the toll going up to 41.

A day earlier, Vijay announced that he would provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved families and Rs 2 lakh to the injured in the unfortunate stampede.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for each person undergoing treatment. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)