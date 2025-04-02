Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): The much-awaited prequel to 'Kantara' has been confirmed for release on October 2, 2025. Fans can now relax, as the makers have officially shut down rumors about any delays.

Recently, social media was buzzing with speculation about the film's postponement. However, Hombale Films took to its Instagram account on Wednesday to clear the air with a firm statement that read, "???????? Doubts. ???????? delays The legendary saga, #KantaraChapter1 unfolds on October 2nd, 2025."

Actor Rishab Shetty has put his heart and soul into his upcoming film, 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. Earlier, Instagram, he shared a glimpse of his intense training.

In the post, he can be seen deeply focused during his Kalaripayattu session and the dedication on his face said it all. The actor kept the caption simple, adding just a heart-shaped emoticon.

Rishab also won the prestigious National Award for Best Actor for 'Kantara'. Written and directed by Shetty, 'Kantara' became a pan-India hit in 2022.

On receiving a National Award for the film, he told ANI earlier, "This has been possible because of my entire team. I am just the face of the film, it is all because of their hard work. The production house, the DOP, the technicians, it is all because of them."

He also expressed gratitude towards his fans and said, "I want to thank the people of Karnataka. I want to thank the National Awards panel for recognising this film. The people have made this film a hit, I am very happy. I want to dedicate this win to the people of Karnataka."

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, 'Kantara' followed the character of Shetty, who essayed the character of a Kambala champion who had a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer. Kantara also won the 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' award. (ANI)

