Kannada actor and National Award winner Rishab Shetty is busy with Kantara – Chapter 1. But not everything is going smoothly for Shetty. Filming Kantara – Chapter 1 in the Gavigudda forest area of Karnataka What was supposed to be a routine shoot has turned into a major controversy, with accusations from locals that the film crew has caused significant damage to the forest. The team reportedly had permission to shoot on grazing land near the village. However, locals claim that the crew strayed into the forest area, disturbing the ecosystem. The situation worsened when the use of explosives for certain scenes came to light. The Gavigudda region, home to diverse wildlife, sparked a wave of concern from residents worried about the harm to animals and birds. A heated conversation between locals and Rishab Shetty’s crew over wildlife damage escalated into physical conflict. According to India Today, one local youth was injured during the incident and has been hospitalised. ‘Kantara - Chapter 1’: Rishab Shetty’s Upcoming Film Set for Worldwide Release on October 2, 2025 (View Poster).

Legal Trouble For Kantara - Chapter 1?

Things took a violent turn when locals, including former Zilla Panchayat member Sanna Swamy, confronted the crew about the explosives and the environmental damage. A heated altercation followed, and it’s alleged that a young local, Harish, was physically attacked in the chaos. He was later hospitalised at Crawford Hospital in Sakleshpur with injuries. Sanna Swamy has now threatened legal action against the film team over the damage caused to the forest and the violence that ensued. Swamy said, "Farmers are already struggling with wild elephant attacks. Despite the Supreme Court’s directive to protect forests, officials have been negligent. Immediate action must be taken to prevent further damage." Locals are demanding that the shoot be moved elsewhere to prevent further harm to the environment. ‘Kantara – Chapter 1’ Bus Accident: Rishab Shetty’s Film Shoot Uninterrupted; No Injuries Reported in Incident.

Villagers Ready to Take the Fight to Court

A case has been registered at Yesalur Police Station, and if their demands aren’t met, the villagers are considering taking the matter to the High Court. The controversy has cast a shadow over Kantara- Chapter 1, with the focus now on finding a solution that respects both the environment and the community.

